Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Short Interest Update

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $400.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.65. The company has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.56.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Intuit by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $5,832,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

