Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

NYSE WST opened at $306.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.89 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.18 and a 200-day moving average of $364.43. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.