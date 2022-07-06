Private Ocean LLC Buys Shares of 458 Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 116.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $472,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BANR opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

