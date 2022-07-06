PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 251.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,748 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 298,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 28,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

PulteGroup stock opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

