Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 434,123 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,123 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $105,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $169.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.77 and a 52-week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

