Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 434,123 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,123 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $105,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $848,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 104,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP opened at $169.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.23 and its 200 day moving average is $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.77 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.