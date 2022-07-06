Grace & White Inc. NY Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock opened at $169.01 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.77 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.99.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.