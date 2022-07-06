Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,690 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.7% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.25.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

