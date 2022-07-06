Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 22.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

BHE opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $767.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $636.08 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 271,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Profile (Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.