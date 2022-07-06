Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 9,240 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.59. The stock has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

