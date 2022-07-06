Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 58,015 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,334 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,015 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,924 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 20,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,279 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FL opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global lowered Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.19.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

