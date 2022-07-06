Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New $5.18 Million Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,972 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after buying an additional 190,435 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,482,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Shares of EA opened at $124.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.51 and a 200 day moving average of $128.98. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,366. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.