NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in NVR by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR stock opened at $4,369.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4,208.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,749.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $63.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,528.75.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

