Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,732 shares of company stock worth $10,277,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,140.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,503.30 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,029.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,011.80.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. MKM Partners began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

