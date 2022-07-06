Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.
Mastercard has increased its dividend by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mastercard to earn $12.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.
Mastercard stock opened at $319.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92.
In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.37.
Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Featured Stories
