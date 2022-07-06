Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

Mastercard has increased its dividend by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mastercard to earn $12.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock opened at $319.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.37.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.