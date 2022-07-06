Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the cell phone carrier on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

Verizon Communications has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Verizon Communications has a payout ratio of 46.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $215.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.84.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,176. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

