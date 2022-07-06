Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.31.

Shares of PH opened at $246.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

