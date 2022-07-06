Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 38,404 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 410.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,404 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,847,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 547.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 911,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,035,000 after purchasing an additional 42,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000.

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

