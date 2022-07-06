Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Stake Reduced by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,993,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2,261.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 377.6% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 175,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average is $63.21.

