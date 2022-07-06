Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,335 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,537 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.23.

Shares of PGR opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.63 and a 200 day moving average of $110.36. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $121.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

