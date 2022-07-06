Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,055 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $784,606.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 606,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,977.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 160,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,383 over the last three months. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

