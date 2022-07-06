Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 3,390 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,341 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $252.29 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.68.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.