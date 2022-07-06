Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 39,321 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,773,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Moderna by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,165,866.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,029 shares of company stock worth $55,704,495. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $155.54 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.68.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.