Allworth Financial LP Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 686.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

