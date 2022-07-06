Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Lowered by Bank of The West

Bank of The West reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $422,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $1,415,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $280.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $251.01 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.20.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.58.

Moody’s Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.