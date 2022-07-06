Bank of The West Takes $226,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bank of The West bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.79. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.76.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.