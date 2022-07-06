Bank of The West Sells 394 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bank of The West trimmed its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $85.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.97. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

