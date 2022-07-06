Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,128,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $98,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS stock opened at $76.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.69.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

