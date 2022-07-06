UMB Bank N A MO Raises Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZS opened at $166.31 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.90.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZS. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $326.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.26.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

