UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 7,588 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $243,159,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,176 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,544,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,490 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $27,460,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.67%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,834,507. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

