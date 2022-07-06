Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,132,000 after buying an additional 1,560,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,266,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 422,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on APD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.46.

Shares of APD opened at $239.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

