UMB Bank N A MO Cuts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100,499 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Medtronic by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.49 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

