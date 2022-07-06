Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 76 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Linde by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 3.1% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LIN opened at $270.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $266.83 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

