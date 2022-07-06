Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 37,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,838,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $476.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $544.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $581.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $192.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $457.59 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

