Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys New Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 769.6% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Management by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $151.70 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.89 and a 200 day moving average of $154.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.