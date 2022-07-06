UMB Bank N A MO Has $11.58 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 969.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,544 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Corteva were worth $11,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $465,952,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,433,000 after buying an additional 1,191,785 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 553.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,382,000 after buying an additional 884,537 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after buying an additional 700,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Corteva by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,236,000 after purchasing an additional 678,522 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.03. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.