James Investment Research Inc. Buys New Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 286 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average of $95.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

