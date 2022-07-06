CVA Family Office LLC Sells 115 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its position in American Tower by 8.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $1,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT stock opened at $255.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.17.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.07.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.