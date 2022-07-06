Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 145 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 210.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $311,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 11.7% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 40,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cummins by 234.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 24.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $194.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.32. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.33.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

