Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,387,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,513 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $780,129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,237,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $295,710,000 after purchasing an additional 938,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

