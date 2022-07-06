Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Position Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,372,000 after buying an additional 134,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after buying an additional 115,374 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,389,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,421,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,403,000 after buying an additional 98,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.85 and its 200-day moving average is $106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LAMR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

In other news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

