Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 189 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 119,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

