Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $133.00 at Barclays

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $120.00 to $133.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.46.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.78 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $291,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $196,728,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,547 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

