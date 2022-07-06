General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.94-$4.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. General Mills has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $76.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.54.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Citigroup raised their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,357 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.