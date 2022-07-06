Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $45.76 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 116.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,303 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $596.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $625.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $639.92. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.43.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total transaction of $3,687,705.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $12,186,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,841 shares of company stock worth $7,627,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

