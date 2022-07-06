Hoese & Co LLP Has $160,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hoese & Co LLP cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $84.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $357.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.