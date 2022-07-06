Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,502 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 24,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 115.3% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.3% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 23.2% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 1,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.79.

Shares of NVDA opened at $149.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.62. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

