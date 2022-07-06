Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 772,995 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,932,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 772,995 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.6% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $203,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $289.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.98. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

