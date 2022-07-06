Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.98. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $289.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

