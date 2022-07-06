Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $289.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

